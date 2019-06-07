Two men die after three vehicles collide on the M1 as man arrested

Two men have sadly died in the crash on the M1 northbound, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The men suffered fatal injuries after a lorry, car and van collided on Friday morning near to the Tinsley viaduct at junction 34, near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

A 39-year-old man from Hull has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remained in custody on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 8:15am, emergency services were called to reports of a three vehicle collision involving a lorry, a van and a car at J34, just north of the Tinsley Viaduct.



"Two men involved in the collision suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A 39-year-old man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.



"The road remains closed allowing investigations to take place."

The northbound carriage is expected to stay closed until 6pm as police remain at the scene.

The spokesman added: "The families of both men have been notified. Officers would ask that the public refrain from posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online. Further details about those involved will not be released at this time.



"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision this morning, especially any motorists travelling along the M1 who may hold dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting incident number 196 of June 7.