Three miles of traffic is queuing following an earlier accident on the A64.

The AA is reporting that the major road from Leeds to York is partially blocked following the accident on the A64 westbound from A659 to A1(M) Aberford By Pass J44 (York / Tadcaster).

Callers and sensors indicate that traffic is now getting through, though one lane remains close, the AA said.

The authorities had initially reported that the road reopened around 6.30am however the road actually reopened around 7:45am.