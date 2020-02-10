Urgent ice warning issued to Yorkshire drivers as temperatures drop following floods

Drivers in Yorkshire have been warned to beware of ice and dangerous conditions as temperatures plummet following flooding.

Storm Ciara caused floods to sweep across the region this weekend and communities have begun to clear up the devastation left behind.

Drivers are warned to take care as flood water may turn to ice

However, another weather warning is in place overnight for ice and snow.

The Met Office warns that heavy snow showers, icy surfaces and more heavy rain are likely to lead to travel disruption until at least Wednesday.

North Yorkshire County Council has issued an urgent warning to drivers as temperatures are expected drop as low as 0C overnight.

Richard Flinton, the council's chief executive, said: “Looking ahead the forecast for the next few days is for some strong gusty winds accompanied by some showers at times.

"However, the greater concern remains around the drop in temperatures which could see snow on higher ground and residual water on highways and new rain, turning to ice.

"While the county council will be operating a full gritting service as usual – it’s important that motorists take extra care and allow more time for journeys, slow down and leave a greater distance to the vehicles in front."

The North Yorkshire Fire service took 180 calls in a 24-hour period as river levels peaked and Storm Ciara brought heavy winds to the region.

Emergency services have urged drivers to obey road signs and avoid driving into flood water at all costs.

Superintendent Jason Dickson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our officers, staff and volunteers have been working extremely hard to help people throughout the county and meet the demand brought about by the weather.

“I'd like to thank North Yorkshire residents who showed great understanding and support for us throughout the weekend, in often very difficult circumstances.

“We're continuing to work closely with other organisations to keep routes as clear as possible and divert motorists if absolutely necessary.

"If you see a diversion, remember it's there for your safety. If a road is flooded or closed, please don't be tempted to chance it – it won't save you any time and it could be a costly mistake.”