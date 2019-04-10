Van driver killed after tragic M1 crash

A man involved in a serious collision on the M1 motorway has sadly died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the motorway at 7.10am today (Wednesday) after reports a van had overturned following a collision with a barrier on the southbound junction near Rotherham.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene. His family members have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The motorway was closed southbound throughout the morning as emergency services and an air ambulance attended the incident, and re-opened later in the afternoon. The northbound carriage was also closed for a short while.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash between junctions 34 and 35 to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 164 of April 10, 2019.