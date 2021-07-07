But this was the moment one such delay was caught on camera, when a small flock of sheep held up a train at a rural station nestled in the North York Moors.

Passengers on the Northern service at Danby Railway Station, which is on the Esk Valley Line between Whitby and Middlesborough, may have wondered why the carriage was moving so slowly as it crawled out of the village yesterday (Tuesday).

The train was moving at a glacial pace due to seven sheep strolling along the tracks right in its path.

Sheep hold up the Esk Valley service at Danby Station in the North York Moors. Picture: Tom Spark/TikTok

A video posted by local resident Tom Spark on TikTok, with the caption "train delays in North Yorkshire , showed the comical moment as the train driver applied the brakes and sounded the horn to move the flock out of the way.

Thankfully, a second video posted by Mr Spark shows that all seven of the sheep made it off the tracks so that the service could continue on its way.

