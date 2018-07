A major road in Wakefield city centre has reopened following a police incident earlier this morning.

West Yorkshire Police had shut Ings Road, close to the junction with Doncaster Road, following a call reporting concerns for a man's safety.

Drivers were being warned to expect delays on surrounding roads as officers remained at the scene.

Issuing an update at around 9.10am, police said the road had reopened fully.