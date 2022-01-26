The plane is a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, operated by the RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.
It's a long-haul military transport aircraft that can tackle distance, destination and heavy, oversized payloads in unpredictable conditions, according to Boeing.
It has made approaches to Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon, believed to be part of essential training.
The RAF regularly uses Leeds Bradford Airport for training exercises.
FlightRadar24, which tracks flight paths in real-time, shows the aircraft flying over Leeds at around 1.30pm.
