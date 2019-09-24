Watch the hilarious moment traffic stops for SHEEP using zebra crossing

A hilarious video has captured the moment a pair of sheep stopped traffic while they used a zebra crossing.

The footage was captured by a driver in Marsden, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday.

Hilarious footage captured two sheep using a zebra crosing

A pair of sheep approached the zebra crossing on Manchester Road, by The New Inn , before waiting patiently for traffic to stop.

Cars came to a standstill and the pair ran across the zebra crossing.

Ben Mckenna from Huddersfield, who was driving while his friend captured the video, said: "I just saw some sheep at the crossing and stopped because I didn't want to hit them.

"The cars on the other side stopped as well and they just trotted across. It was like they had done it all before."

-> Driver has lucky escape after car flips over M1 central reservation