West Yorkshire Police refers itself to Independent Office for Police Conduct after man fell from M62 bridge

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police conduct after a man fell from a bridge on the M62.

Officers were called to the Scammonden area of the M62 at 5am this morning after reports of a man seen standing on the bridge.

This took place between junctions 22 and 23.

At about 6am the man fell from the bridge.

He died as a result of his injuries.

The M62 was closed in both directions due to this and another incident involving a motorcyclist, who has also died.

In an official statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "The M62 has now reopened after a serious incident at the Scammonden Bridge area this morning.

"Officers were called to the area at 5am this morning after reports of a man being sighted on the bridge.

"The man fell from the bridge at around 6am. He died as result of his injuries.

"West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the incident followed police contact."

What is the Independent Office for Police Conduct and why do cases get referred to it?

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

IOPC investigates serious matters - including deaths following police contact.

The IOPC is independent and does not make decisions with the police or the government.

The IOPC says on its website: "By law, forces must refer certain matters to us, for instance:

"Certain complaints made to their force – such as those that include an allegation of serious corruption or serious assault

"Indications of misconduct by police officers and staff – for example an indication that a criminal offence has been committed or that a serious injury has been caused

"Every time someone had direct or indirect contact with the police when, or shortly before, they were seriously injured or died. However, forces only need to refer cases where the contact may have caused or contributed to the death or injury."

-> Police 'dismissed' key tip-off about main suspect in Wakefield schoolgirl's murder, report suggests

-> Two men die in M62 incidents including man who fell from bridge, police confirm