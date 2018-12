Have your say

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in a suspected fall on a road near the A64 flyover in Leeds city centre road this afternoon.

The ambulance service alerted police to concerns for a woman's safety after she was found on Burmantofts Street just before 4.30pm today (Frid Dec 21)

Police do not believe the woman was struck by a vehicle and believe she may have fallen over while walking on the road.

Traffic was delayed while emergency services dealt with the incident.