Woman seriously injured after car and petrol tanker crash in Goole

A woman was seriously injured when the car she was driving was in collision with a petrol tanker in Goole.

The 62-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for potentially life-threeatening injuries following the crash on the A161 Swinefleet Road just before 6pm on Friday (Dec 21).

She was driving a red Suzuki Ignis, which was involved in collision with an empty petrol tanker.

The woman was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance, where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the tanker was not injured.

Witnesses are asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 407 of December 21.