Work on £5m revamp to Leeds Bus Station could start next year

Leeds Bus Station could have more user-friendly facilities and solar panels on the roof as part of a £5m revamp.

On December 4, members of West Yorkshire Combined Authority discussed plans to completely revamp the station, and voted to move the ambitious plans to the next stage.

The overall project will cost £4.984 million, and members of the West Yorkshire and York Investment Committee approved a £350,000 grant to create a full business case for the works.

The work will be funded by the Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme and include upgrading passenger facilities by creating new seating areas, self-service units and retail units, public realm and signage improvements to ensure the bus station remains accessible for all users, and upgrades to the fabric of the station building.

This will include the installation of solar panels to improve energy efficiency.

Helen Ellerton, policy manager, said: “These will be customer facing improvements to the bus station. It will improve the waiting area and make the whole customer experience a much higher standard.

Northern announces 50 new trains to serve Leeds and Sheffield

Man rushed to LGI with multiple injuries after being hit by van on A1M in Leeds

“There will be improvements to retail and the travel centre, and it will make the station an easier place to move through. It will make waiting for the bus a much better experience for passengers.

“There are a lot of works going on to improve facilities in the city centre. This work will attempt to bring the bus station up to that same level.”

She said the bus station would remain open during works, which would be phased.

When she was jokingly asked if the works would lead to the station’s Greggs becoming larger she said: “I have been told that the Greggs in that station is the most well used in the country.”

Councillor Jane Scullion, from Calderdale Council, said: “It is good to see photovoltaic panels planned, but it isn’t enough. We have to look at all possible ways of greening this site.”

The committee approved funding for a full business case for the project.

Work is likely to start in December 2020 and be completed by March 2021.