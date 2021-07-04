The resurfacing of the A1(M) between junction 35 (Wadworth Interchange) and junction 34 (Blyth Interchange) will start this week.

Highways England will carry out the work on the southbound carriageway from Monday, July 5, with work expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Highways England will be resurfacing the A1(M) this week with the aim of creating safer, smoother and quieter journeys for road users in Yorkshire. Photo credit: JPIMedia

This project is part of roughly £100m being invested in maintenance and renewals across Yorkshire during 2021/22.

Highways England Project Manager Michael Hoult said: "The A1(M) is a vital backbone route through Yorkshire, connecting the north and south of the country, and this work will improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this road every day.

“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, but I urge drivers to plan their journey in advance when the closures are in place.

"I want to thank them for their patience while we carry out this essential safety work.”

To undertake the work safely, the southbound carriageway will be closed overnight, 8pm until 6am (Monday to Thursday) and 9pm until 7am (Fridays) between junctions 35 and 34 along the A1(M) with clearly-signed diversions in place.

The southbound slip roads at these junctions will also be closed during these times.

On some parts of the route we may need to work weekends during July, which could require overnight closures.

