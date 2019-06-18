York pensioner killed after driver crashes into mobility scooter

A man in his eighties died a week after the mobility scooter he was riding was struck by a car in York.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the death of the man.

It happened at 10.45am on Wednesday, June 5 near the Aldi store on Fulford Road.

The rider of the scooter, who was from York, was taken to York District Hospital where he sadly died from his injuries a week later.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 80s, was uninjured.

Police would like to speak to motorists in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage of the scooter or Fiesta before the crash, or footage of the incident itself, to contact them.

They are also appealing for anyone else who was in the area and saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the incident, to contact them.

They can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team at Tadcaster, quoting 12190070738.