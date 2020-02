Yorkshire driver has 'lucky escape' after fallen tree branches spear windscreen in crash

Have your say

A driver in Yorkshire had a lucky escape after a fallen tree speared their windscreen.

PC Sarah, from Ripon police, shared the shocking photographs of the aftermath of the crash.

The driver had a 'lucky escape' from the crash, PC Sarah said.

The vehicle has now been removed, she confirmed.

The Met Office said Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds on Sunday.

Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life, the forecast said.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is expected.

Commuters should expect longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Some roads and bridges will be closed - with the possibility of the Humber Bridge being closed for the first time ever.

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services will also hit mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties are all issues to be aware of, The Met Office stated.

Disruption to travel is also likely during Sunday.