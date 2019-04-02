Yorkshire ferry service which dates from 12th century is setting sail again - here’s the reason why

A ferry service which dates from the 12th century is setting sail again.

The Nun Monkton ferryboat, a not-for-profit community enterprise based in rural North Yorkshire, will start to operate again from Saturday April 6.

Launched in September 2017 for the first time in 65 years, the ferryboat reopened the historic crossing of the River Ouse between the village of Nun Monkton and Beningbrough Hall.

Following a successful 2018, when it welcomed 2267 passengers and many dogs, the ferryboat is operating again this year, navigating the River Nidd to land on the shores of Moor Monkton as well.

“We’re really excited to be able to open up even more of the picturesque local countryside to our visitors, and make Nun Monkton and Beningbrough more accessible for our Moor Monkton neighbours,” said Kate Harpin, who funded the launch of the ferryboat with her husband Richard. “Apparently many years ago there used to be a bridge linking Nun Monkton and Moor Monkton, so a ferry crossing is the next best thing.”

A spokesman said: “The village of Nun Monkton is an idyllic North Yorkshire no-through-road village which terminates at the confluence of the Rivers Nidd and Ouse.

“A ferry was first recorded at this point across the Ouse in 1174, when William and Ivetta des Arches founded a priory of Benedictine nuns and in recent times a small passenger ferry was in operation until 1952.

“Not only does the village boast a magnificent 12th century church with William Morris stained glass window, but it is very proud of its pub The Alice Hawthorn.”

Weather permitting, the ferryboat will run from Saturday April 6 every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of October 2019 from 11am – 4pm. A small charge of £2 per adult and £1 per child each way will be made to cover running costs, with dogs and bicycles being transported for free.