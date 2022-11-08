Civic Mayor, Cllr Ian Pearson said: “On behalf of the good people of Doncaster, I would like to thank His Majesty King Charles III for honouring our city by coming to bestow his honour upon us. November 9 will be an historic day in the long and wonderful history of Doncaster and I look forward to welcoming him and The Queen Consort to the Mansion House. This is tremendous news.”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Doncaster’s bid firmly highlighted why we believe we should be a city - we act, think, look and feel like a city and to be made one of the newest in the country is indeed an accolade. To have their Majesties come to Doncaster to honour us in this way is very exciting and I am looking forward to sharing this day with so many local people and communities.”

Road closures in Doncaster on the day of the royal visit

In order to host the Proclamation event, roads in the city will be closed to the public whilst this event is being held between 10.30am and 2pm.

As well as road closures, there will also be parking restrictions on certain roads with No Waiting and No Loading restrictions in place between 8am and 2pm.

However, there will be no bus routes affected as a result of the road closures.

The streets affected by closures and parking restrictions are as follows.

These roads will be closed and No Waiting at Any Time restrictions will be enforced.

- Sunny Bar

- High Street

- Printing Office Street

- From High Street/Cleveland Street junction to Cleveland Street/Wood Street junction

Hall Gate will be affected by No Waiting at Any Time restrictions including the tip of the Hall Gate/Waterdale junction.