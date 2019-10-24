Yorkshire motorists hit by severe delays on A1 after collision closes two lanes

Have your say

Traffic on one of Yorkshire's busiest roads has been at standstill this morning (Thursday).

Motorists were held on the A1 after a collision in West Yorkshire on the northbound carriage.

A collision on the dual carriageway near Wentbridge - between Doncaster and Pontefract - closed two lanes, causing a backlog of traffic and long delays for commuters.

Traffic officers from Highways England attended the scene at around 8am to help clear room for traffic to pass.

Those travelling were warned to allow extra time for their journey.

The collision was cleared at around 8.30am.