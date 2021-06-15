Waterproofing and resurfacing will be carried out on the Rother Lane Bridge and Long Lane Bridge south of junction 33, M1 in Rotherham

The company, responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A-roads, is investing more than £17 million this financial year to look after bridges and structures along the M62 and M1 to make them more durable and dependable.

The summer phase of work centres around the Rotherham and Sheffield areas and begins later this month.

Bridge joint and surfacing work is due to start on Friday 25 June on both the Rother Lane Bridge and Long Lane Bridge south of junction 33 of the M1 in Rotherham. This stage of work is expected to finish by mid-July weather permitting.

This phase will require full overnight closures of junction 33’s southbound entry slip-road. Diversion routes will be in place throughout as work is carried out and drivers are advised to check before setting off on their journey.

The Brinsworth Road and Whitehill Lane bridges in Brinsworth will then be improved from late July or early August, followed by work on the Meadow Hall bridge. Haworth Hall and Tinsley South bridges will then be enhanced in the autumn.

In addition, the A618, Pleasley Road bridge deck, which goes over the M1, near junction 33, will be enhanced. The A618 is a local authority road and Highways England has been liaising closely with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to plan this work which will include 24/7 temporary traffic lights and reduced speed limits on the A618.

The organisation noted that the date of completion of all projects will depend on the weather.

Elvis Agbodo, project manager at Highways England said the organisation is aiming to ensure major roads are "more dependable, durable and, most importantly, safe".