Northern announced on Saturday morning that all lines at Huddersfield Station were closed.

The signalling fault will impact the Leeds-Manchester Victoria via Brighouse line, with services being diverted.

Trains on this line will not call at Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.

TransPennine Express tweeted: "Due to signalling staff being taken ill between #ManchesterPiccadilly and #Leeds all lines are closed. Please avoid travel until later this afternoon."

Customers affected by the disruption can use their tickets to travel on other services including Cross Country between Leeds and Edinburgh, East Midlands Railway between Liverpool - Manchester - Sheffield, Grand Central Rail between York and Northallerton, and LNER between Leeds/York - Doncaster and York - Edinburgh.

Tickets are also being accepted on Northern - via any reasonable route - and Manchester Metrolink between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria.

The disruption is expected to impact a number of Leeds services

Meanwhile, the Huddersfield-Sheffield service will only run between Penistone and Sheffield, and trains from Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange have been cancelled.

A number of rail replacement services will be running, including services between Huddersfield and Penistone, Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange, and Sowerby Bridge and Leeds.