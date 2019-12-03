Yorkshire roads including M621 and M1 gridlocked in rush-hour traffic with huge delays after multiple incidents across the county

Have your say

Yorkshire roads are currently gridlocked with huge delays after incidents across the county.

In Leeds, there is huge disruption in the city centre following a bus colliding with a pedestrian.

Boar Lane

Boar Lane in the city centre is due to be shut for the next 5 hours at least, police said.

On the A6120, emergency services dealt with a car fire which caused a build up of traffic in the area.

The AA reported traffic disruption following the incident shortly before 5pm this evening.

On the M1, a multiple vehicle collision has caused lanes three and four of the motorway to be closed.

Reports coming from the scene suggest five cars are involved in the crash.

The incident, on the M1 soutbound between Junction 42 Lofthouse and Junction 41 Carr Gate has led to long tailbacks, with traffic 'currently backing up towards Junction 43' for the M621.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "#M1 south J42 #Lofthouse to J41 #CarrGate Multiple vehicle collision with lanes 4 & 3 currently closed to assist emergency services at scene. Traffic currently backing up towards M1 J43 #M621."

Also in Leeds, a female pedestrian was hit by a car on the A64.

This caused traffic disruption in the area.

Many social media users reported huge delays on the M1 and M621 leaving Leeds to commute home.