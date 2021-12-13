More than 900 miles of major roadworks will be moved from busy road to make life easier for those travelling to see family and loved ones over Christmas.

It means almost 98 per cent of the road network across the UK will be roadwork free for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will be lifted on England's motorways and A roads from December 21 until January 4.

Roadwork schemes on major roads in Yorkshire will be suspended over Christmas

National Highways Customer Service Director, Melanie Clarke said: “We don’t want roadworks to spoil Christmas so we’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible; that’s why we’re keeping almost 98 per cent of the road network we manage free from roadworks.

“Our dedicated control room teams and traffic officer patrols are geared up to help those travelling over the Christmas period and we’re expecting Thursday 23 December to be one of the busier days in the lead up to the festive period.

“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary in the run up to Christmas, and so we’re encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.

“And we’re also asking motorists to be prepared before setting off. Almost half of breakdowns can be easily avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before their journeys.”

The Yorkshire roadworks which will be removed are:

- A1M Jct 50 to Jct 53 (near Leeming Bar) - six miles of roadworks

- M62 (near Normanton) - two miles of roadworks

- A64 (near Scarborough) - half a mile of roadworks

- A1(M) Darrington I/C (near Darrington) - two miles of roadworks

- M62 Jct 28 EB Entry Trigger Sign (near Leeds) - 0.2 miles of roadworks

- M1 Jct 37 NB EXIT, A637, M1 Jct 37 Rbt western Arm, M1 Jct 38 SB Exit Slip, M1 Jct 38 RBT Christmasn Arm, M1 Jct 38 Western Arm (near Sheffield) - 0.5 miles of roadworks

- M18 SB Jct 5 Trigger Sign (near Doncaster) - 0.5 miles of roadworks

- M62 Jct 30 WB Exit Trigger Sign (near Wakefield) - 0.2 miles of roadworks

- M62 Jct 33 EB Exit Trigger Sign (near Wakefield) - 0.3 miles of roadworks

- M62 Jct 34 to Jct 33 WB Trigger Sign (near Wakefield) - one mile of roadworks completed

- A64 Hopgrove to Scotchman Lane (near York) - 0.5 miles of roadworks

- A64 Headley Bar (near Tadcaster) - 0.5 miles of roadworks

- M62 Jct 33 to Jct 34 EB & WB (near Pontefract) - 0.5 miles of roadworks

- M1 Jct 39 NB (near Wakefield) - one mile of roadworks