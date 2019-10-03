Young woman driver found 'rolling on floor' five times over the drink drive limit

A young woman was found "rolling round on the floor" following a crash in North Yorkshire.

The woman was found on the ground after the Ford Fiesta she was driving was involved in a crash near Richmond in the middle of a weekday afternoon, police said.

A roadside breath test later discovered the driver was five times over the drink drive limit.

North Yorkshire Police said they had "little sympathy" to her protests that the crash "was only a little accident".

A spokesman for the force's Roads Policing Group said: "You can just about see the damage to the front of this Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle on the A66 near Richmond.

"We were a little surprised to hear the young lady driver was rolling round on the floor. Surely she wasn't seriously injured?

"Our explanation came via a roadside breath test result of 170, basically 5 times the drink drive limit. And all on a weekday afternoon.

"Do you think our officers had any sympathy when she explained it was only a little accident...we will let you decide. Blood results pending."