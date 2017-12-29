Travel: Disruption across the region as snow hits

Snow has hit Yorkshire - with travel disruption across the region.



The Met Office had forecast there could be between one and five centimetres of snow lying at low levels such as Leeds, York and Hull by about 11am.



Leeds City Centre was not too much of a far-cry from a perfect winter scene with commuters and pedestrians not finding it too tricky to navigate the dusting of walkways.



However, a pair of police officers were spotted in the Kirkstall area of Leeds after three road traffic collisions occurred in the space of half an hour.



Residents were also forced to dig out driveways and clear paths outside their homes so they could travel to work.



Higher levels of snow are expected in North Yorkshire, such as the North York Moors, could see between five and ten centimetres of snow, with a risk of cars being stranded.



There was a single road traffic collision involving a car on the A65 at Hellifield, in the Craven district, but no-one has been injured.



The Snake Pass is closed this morning due to heavy snow fall.

Police have attended crashes across the region, including one onCemetery Road, Yeadon, close to Leeds Bradford Airport this morning, which was photographed by reader Andrew Easby.

Derbyshire County Council said the A57, a main route between Sheffield and Manchester, is temporarily off limits.

Part of the M1 near Leeds was also closed on Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a truck on a sliproad.

Bus companies across Yorkshire are reporting delays and cancellations, including Arriva in West Yorkshire, Stagecoach in Barnsley, and First in South and West Yorkshire.

There will be a slight thaw this afternoon (Fri) before the weather becomes much milder over the weekend.

e will be updating this story as incidents happen, so refresh for the latest news.