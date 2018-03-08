TRAVEL: Hull Trains passengers face yet more disruption

Have your say

Passengers wanting to travel with Hull Trains today again face disruption.

More than half the services from Hull to Kings Cross have been cancelled.

The company says the situation is improving after one of two trains whose electrics were damaged in last week's snow and ice came back into service.

Hull Trains said: "We are extremely sorry for the disruption to passengers. We pride ourselves on keeping the Humber region connected to the capital and would like to thank all customers for their patience and continued support at this time."

Passengers intending to travel on a cancelled or amended service are advised to visit http://www.journeycheck.com/hulltrains/ for alternative arrangements.

Virgin East Coast says it is running a normal service today.

Hull Trains has published its timetable for today:

Southbound

05.58 Beverley – London Kings Cross runs as normal

08.23 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled

10.30 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled

12.33 Hull – London Kings Cross runs as normal

15.12 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled

17.10 Hull – London Kings Cross starts at Doncaster

19.11 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled *

Northbound

07.22 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled

09.48 London Kings Cross – Hull runs as normal

11.48 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled

13.48 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled

15.48 London Kings Cross – Hull terminates at Doncaster

18.50 London Kings Cross – Beverley is cancelled

20.30 London Kings Cross – Hull runs as normal