TRAVEL: Hull Trains passengers face yet more disruption

Passengers wanting to travel with Hull Trains today again face disruption.
More than half the services from Hull to Kings Cross have been cancelled.
The company says the situation is improving after one of two trains whose electrics were damaged in last week's snow and ice came back into service.
Hull Trains said: "We are extremely sorry for the disruption to passengers. We pride ourselves on keeping the Humber region connected to the capital and would like to thank all customers for their patience and continued support at this time."
Passengers intending to travel on a cancelled or amended service are advised to visit http://www.journeycheck.com/hulltrains/ for alternative arrangements.
Virgin East Coast says it is running a normal service today.
Hull Trains has published its timetable for today:
Southbound
05.58 Beverley – London Kings Cross runs as normal
08.23 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled
10.30 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled
12.33 Hull – London Kings Cross runs as normal
15.12 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled
17.10 Hull – London Kings Cross starts at Doncaster
19.11 Hull – London Kings Cross is cancelled *
Northbound
07.22 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled
09.48 London Kings Cross – Hull runs as normal
11.48 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled
13.48 London Kings Cross – Hull is cancelled
15.48 London Kings Cross – Hull terminates at Doncaster
18.50 London Kings Cross – Beverley is cancelled
20.30 London Kings Cross – Hull runs as normal