A multi-vehicle accident which was blocking two lanes of the M62 has now been cleared, with all lanes re-opened.

According to Highways England, at least three vehicles were involved in accident on the Eastbound carriageway at junction 24 for Ainsley Top.

Lanes two and three were closed for a short time and motorists were stopped while traffic officers moved the vehicles into the hard shoulder.

Delays in the area are still possible and drivers are being advised to approach the area with caution.