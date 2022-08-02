Travel updates: Some roads re-open as people urged to avoid Hebden Bridge after Burlees House and La Perla blaze

Travel has been disrupted in and around Hebden Bridge after a devastating blaze in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:00 am

Calderdale Council has urged residents and visitors to avoid Hebden Bridge town centre until further notice.

The council has said that the following roads are closed: Old Gate junction of Market Streer and Bridge Gate of Keighley Road.

The following streets have now re-opened, Crown Street of Keighley Road/ Commercial Street, Albert Street of New Road and Hope Street of New Road.

Hebden Bridge residents have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

The Keighley Bus Company's Brontebus B3 is being diverted until further notice. The route will miss Albert Street and Hope Street in Hebden Bridge but it will still stop at the railway station.

Hebden Bridge Town Hall is open to members of the public who are affected by the incident.

The devastation caused by the blaze. Picture sent in by Jan Scott.
Hebden Bridge