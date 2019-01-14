Travelodge targets parents in recruitment drive

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has launched a new recruitment programme in Yorkshire targeting mums and dads who are looking to get back into work.

The hotel chain, which operates 32 hotels across Yorkshire, is offering employees working hours that fit around the school run, a work buddy and access to management training.

The programme is designed to attract some of the UK’s two million plus unemployed parents into hospitality, as part of Travelodge’s plans to open 100 hotels over the next five years, which will create up to 3,000 new jobs.

Jobs will be available across the company’s hotels and head office, including roles in reception, restaurants and housekeeping as well as flexible hours in head office roles.

Across its 32 hotels located in Yorkshire, the company is looking to fulfil 45 jobs immediately.

Travelodge has commissioned a survey with YouGov to gain insight into the challenges unemployed mums and dads are currently facing.

Key findings revealed that 86 per cent of unemployed parents would like to return to work. However, 59 per cent of parents reported that the scarcity of jobs with flexibility around the school run was the biggest challenge to finding work.

Six out of ten (61 per cent) of unemployed parents said they have lost their confidence whilst staying at home to raise a family and are apprehensive of returning to work.

Further findings revealed that 41 per cent of parents are eager to work in order to regain their personal identity and not be labelled as just a parent. In addition 31 per cent of unemployed parents said they are bored at home and want to work in order to exercise their mind and learn new skills.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of adults also said they want to work because they miss adult conversation.

Nearly seven out of 10 (67 per cent) of unemployed parents reported that they would appreciate the opportunity to climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.

Travelodge‘s chief executive Peter Gowers said: “Travelodge is growing quickly and we want to unlock the potential of Britain’s mums and dads as they return to work.

“Hospitality can offer a great career for parents, with jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management.

“We are preparing in earnest for post-Brexit Britain. With thousands of new jobs to fill, we need more new colleagues than ever.“

He said the firm sees vast, untapped potential in parents who want to return to work.

“YouGov research shows that many parents want to get back into a job, especially one that can lead to a career, and the first step is often the hardest,” he added.

“We’ve based our new programme on making it easier than ever for mums and dads to work around the school run and climb the career ladder whilst raising their family.”

Alok Sharma, employment minister, said: “These are the type of flexible work opportunities parents up and down the country will welcome, which fit around their family responsibilities.

“With record numbers in work and unemployment at a 40-year low, big employers need to follow Travelodge’s example if they want to fill vacancies. Our welfare reforms are helping, offering flexibility for claimants to work the hours they can to make sure work always pays.”

Travelodge will be offering roles across its 558 current UK hotels, in its forthcoming new hotel openings and at its head office. Positions include: hotel manager, assistant hotel manager, receptionist, Bar Café team member, housekeeper, and housekeeping team member, as well as support roles.

All jobs will have guaranteed hours and comprehensive benefits including discount hotel stays. New colleagues will also be eligible to join the company’s Aspire management programme, which offers comprehensive training on hotel management. This can help new entry-level team members get into a management role at Travelodge within a year of joining the company, offering further significant salary and development progression.

For further details on all positions at Travelodge and to apply, visit: https://www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/working-parents/