Tree blocking railway line causing disruption for Leeds services and across West Yorkshire

A tree blocking a rail line is causing disruption for Leeds commuters tonight.

Rail services between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge are affected, with some lines blocked delaying some services out of Leeds.

The news comes as motorists on the M1 face delays due to a jack-knifed lorry .

Trains running through those stations are likely to be delayed by 30 minutes, according to Northern rail.

Customers travelling between Leeds and Ilkley have been advised to head to Shipley to connect with another train to their destination instead.

That may also create delays on Shipley routes of up to 30 minutes due to additional demand, says Northern.

