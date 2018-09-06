Trial date for woman, 65, who allegedly murdered her partner near Filey

A 65-year-old woman has appeared at Crown Court charged with murdering her 70-year-old partner.

Sheila Lockridge, from Filey, is accused of killing Dianne Williamson at a property in Gristhorpe on Sunday, September 2.

Dianne Williamson

Ms Williamson’s body was discovered after police and paramedics were called to the property at about 7.20pm.

Her partner was arrested and charged with murdering the pensioner, whose family are said to be “heartbroken”.

Lockridge appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday when her case was adjourned for a plea hearing on September 26. A trial date has been scheduled for February 12 next year, although she is yet to enter a plea.

Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, was remanded in custody until the next hearing in three weeks’ time.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ms Williamson’s family said: “We are heartbroken and finding it very hard to come to terms with what has happened.”