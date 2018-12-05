Trial of Sheffield man accused of murdering neighbour resumes

Have your say

The trial of a Sheffield man accused of murdering his neighbour has resumed today.

Michael Goddard is accused of killing ‘vulnerable’ neighbour Glenn Boardman in his home in Steven Close, Chapeltown, in June.

Sheffield Crown Court heard yesterday that Mr Boardman relied on daily assistance from a carer due to health complaints.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC told jurors that he was found stabbed to death in his flat and there was a three-mile trail of blood leading from the crime scene, through ‘woodlands and parklands’ to Goddard's flat.

COURT: Barnsley prison officer spends first night behind bars after being jailed for having sex with inmate

The blood was tested and found to be a match for Goddard.

CRIME: Murderer still at large 11 weeks after fatal stabbing at Centertainment

A blood-stained jacket belonging to Goddard was discarded on the trail was found to contain a ‘mixture’ of his and Mr Boardman’s blood.

READ MORE: Alleged killer of vulnerable Sheffield man left three-mile long ‘trail of blood,’ court told

Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, raised the alarm and claimed to have found an intruder in Mr Boardman’s flat.

Goddard, who denies murder, claimed his hand was slashed by the intruder when he confronted him.

In a prepared statement given to the police following his arrest, Goddard claimed to have been in bed when he heard Mr Boardman shouting for help.

When emergency services arrived at Mr Boardman’s flat they found him on his knees, surrounded by blood, with his top pulled over his torso and his trousers and underwear pulled down.

The prosecutor said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Boardman was sexually assaulted during the fatal attack.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial continues.