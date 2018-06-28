Triathlon hero is back in the saddle for Ilkley Cycle Races

Yorkshire sporting hero Jonny Brownlee was back in the saddle last night at the 2018 Ilkley Cycle Races.

The 28-year-old, from Bramhope near Otley, took part in the men’s race after stopping during the Leeds Triathlon earlier this month.

Triathlete Jonny Brownlee (yellow helmet) takes part in the Ilkley Cycle Races mens 3rd and 4th category taking place in glorious sunshine in the centre of the town. Picture Tony Johnson.

The circuit started outside Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms on The Grove in Ilkley town centre, before there was a long climb up Riddings Road, then on to Albany Walk and Parish Gyll Drive ahead of a sharp drop down Wilton Road.

Meanwhile, the Tour de Yorkshire’s reputation as a world-class cycling race has been further highlighted as it made its first full appearance in the Pro Cycling Manager 2018 computer game.

The Pro Cycling Manager series is the world’s bestselling cycling simulation and is available on PC computers as well as the Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

For the first time, the 2018 edition will feature all four stages of this year’s race, as well as including regional landmarks in the game.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive, Sir Gary Verity, said he and fellow staff at the tourism agency were “thrilled”.