Tribute paid to dedicated Harrogate volunteer Ian Wood

Born in 1937 in Birkenhead, Ian attended Rockferry High School enjoying athletics and rugby.

He played for Birkenhead Park Rugby Club where he met his wife Beryl. They married in 1962 going on to have sons Mark and Greg, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ian brought the family to Yorkshire in 1965 becoming Assistant Manager and later Branch Manager of the Bingley Building Society Doncaster Branch.

Ian joined Doncaster Round Table and the Junior Chamber of Commerce where he soon became President. At that time Doncaster was keen to raise its profile. In steps Ian. He was responsible for the inaugural IMPEL 1970, a week-long Trade Festival involving most in the area.

Another promotion in 1976 moved the family to Harrogate. Ian continued his voluntary work by joining the Harrogate Lions Club dedicated to providing a service to their local community.

He served twice as President of Harrogate Lions and District Governor Lions 105C in 1991/92. Ian was instrumental in bringing the Lions International Convention to Harrogate hosting 1200 delegates from around the world.

For 27 years Ian gave up his Christmas Day to be ‘the man in the red suit’ visiting Harrogate Hospital Children’s Ward and Baby Unit bringing Lions gifts to children too poorly to be at home.

Ian features in a lot of family albums!

He later extended this annual role working with Harrogate at Christmas.

Ian worked tirelessly all year long for the benefit of others believing ‘we can always do something to help, it doesn’t have to be big to make a difference’.

His funeral will be held at 3.40pm on December 8 at Stonefall Crematorium.

Family flowers: collection Lions Club Campaign Sight First, MacMillan Nurses and Harrogate Low Vision.