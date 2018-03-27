Tribute paid to emergency services and public who aided woman left trapped after collision on A59

Emergency service crews and members of the public have been thanked by a woman who was trapped following a two-vehicle collision on the junction of the A59 near Allerton Park.

North Yorkshire Police shared the message from the unnamed woman today (Tuesday, March 27) who had to be cut from one of the vehicles last Wednesday (March 21).

In the message tweeted by police she was reported to be well following the incident and had asked for her thanks to be passed onto the public and emergency services.

She wrote: "So many kind people stopped to try and help me and stayed until the emergency service's arrived, I cannot thank them enough. It helped (during) a very scary experience.

"The emergency services were amazing and a special thank you to the fire fighter who held me up until I could be cut out.

"We take all these services for granted but they are a wonderful group of people. Thank you."