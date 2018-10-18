Tributes as grandmother of Doncaster Hear’Say pop star dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of the grandmother of Doncaster pop star Johnny Shentall.

Joyce Shentall died at a care home in Thorne earlier this month at the age of 87.

She was the grandmother of Doncaster-based singer and performer Johnny, who joined chart-topping band Hear’Say in 2002.

The singer, married to Lisa Scott-Lee of Steps, replaced Kym Marsh in the band, created on TV talent show Popstars, but his stay was short lived as the band broke up shortly afterwards.

An obituary for Mrs Shentall said that she had ‘passed away peacefully’ at Bennfield House on October 8.

It said she was a loving mother to two sons and daughter and laws, John and Lily (Johnny’s parents) and Mark and Janet.

It added: “She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.”

The news comes as Mr Shentall and his wife prepare to launch a talent agency in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates called DPALive.

Johnny, 40, beat thousands of hopefuls to join Myleene Klass, Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw and Danny Foster as the group's fifth member in 2002 after original band member Kym Marsh quit.

Johnny, a former pupil of McAuley School at Cantley, had previously enjoyed chart success with teen band Boom! whose debut single "Falling" reached number 11 in the charts in 2001.

He got engaged to Lisa Scott-Lee in 2002 and first discovered a taste for the limelight at the age of six when he signed up for the Scawsby-based Amersall School of Dance where he honed his skills.

The funeral for Mrs Shentall will take place on October 24 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20am.