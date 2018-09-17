Tributes flood in after body found in search for missing Jack Bentley

Have your say

Tributes have flooded in for a Leeds man after a body was discovered during searches for a missing person.

26-year-old Jack Bentley from Leeds was reported missing on Thursday morning from his home in Gildersome and a body was found on Saturday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said at the time: "Mr Bentley's family are aware of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds District CID."

And now tributes have flooded in online.

Tracy Gill said: "Such sad news r.i.p Jack. You will be missed around the village. Thoughts with you mum dad sister and rest of family. X"

Gerri Baker commented: "Aw so sad for his family & friends RIP"

Gale Barker offered her condolences, saying: "How sad! Condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time xx"

Kathryn Walshaw added: "How terribly sad and tragic, hope you are at peace young man. RIP forever young."