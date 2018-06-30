Tributes flood in for four killed in tragic Leeds Outer Ring Road crash in Horsforth

Have your say

Tributes have flooded in for four people, including three teenagers, who died after a crash on the Leeds outer Ring Road in Horsforth this morning.

The four, aged 18, 19, 19, and 21, were pronounced dead at the scene on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens in Horsforth.

Officers were called to the collision between a grey Seat Leon car and a private hire vehicle, which was a grey Seat Alhambra people carrier, at 2.41am this morning this morning (Saturday).

The Leon had been travelling in the direction of Weetwood and the Alhambra was heading in the opposite direction.

Those who died were among six occupants of the Leon.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, from that vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old remains in a critical condition and the 17-year-old’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

All those involved are local to the area.

The driver of the Alhambra, a 42-year of man from Bradford, was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but are not considered life threatening.

