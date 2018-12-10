Tributes flood in for Leeds rough sleeper who died in hospital

Personal tributes have been flooding in for a long-term rough sleeper from Leeds who died last week.

Lee Jenkinson, who was well-known and popular among members of the street community, including volunteers from outreach charity Simon on the Streets, died in hospital last Saturday.

He was named by his ex-partner Nicola Ford over the weekend and although they were no longer together at the time of Lee's death, they remained on friendly terms and she had recently offered him a place to stay.

Lee pictured with Nicola's daughters, Megan and Leanne, in a park in Beeston around six years ago

Now tributes have been flooding in on social media from members of the pubic.

Louise Margaret Porter said: "RIP Lee thoughts are with his family and friends."

Paula Rushforth added: "He was one of the nice ones."

Daz Peter Kay Cosgrove said: "Spoken with him a few times lovely lad RIP Lee."

Jane Watson commented: "So sad. Used to help him out when I could and get him breakfast on a Friday.

"He had recently managed to get a flat.

"Heartbreaking when he was finally getting sorted. Haven't seen him for a bit."

Nicola and her daughters are now hoping to volunteer for a homeless charity in Lee's memory and are also planning to release balloons as a tribute to him.