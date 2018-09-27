Tributes paid as popular Doncaster pub landlord dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular Doncaster pub landlord.

Alan Jepson, of the Angel Inn at Blyth, died in hospital last week at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke.

The Angel Inn at Blyth will stage a celebration of Mr Jepson's life following his funeral.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “It is with our deepest regret that we are having to write this but Mr Alan Jepson Senior passed away suddenly from a stroke.

“His last moments were spent with his loved ones by his side.

“The world has lost a great man and a true gent who was a husband a father a grandfather and our hero.

“Heaven has gained the best landlord around and you will be forever missed and forever loved by all your family and friends. We love you so much, from us all, good night god bless.”

His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium in Doncaster at 1pm on October 8 followed by a celebration of Alan’s life at the Angel Inn.