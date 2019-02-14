Tributes paid to Leeds teenager Mason Foster who died in Morley crash

Have your say

People have paid tribute to the Leeds teen involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Morley.

Police named Mason Foster, 17, as the rider of a motorcycle that crashed outside the Shell petrol station in Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, on Monday, February 11

The crash happened at 9am Monday morning when Mr Foster collided with two cars - a black Audi Q7 and a grey Ford Kuga.

The motorbike and the Audi were heading towards the junction with Bruntcliffe Lane at the time of the crash and the Kuga was heading the opposite way.

Tributes to Mr Foster have flooded in on social media.

Emily Reed said: "R.I.P young man . Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends."

Nichola Barrett said: "Thinking of your family and friends at such a sad time. So young, taken far too soon."

Elaine Ford said: "R.I.P. Young Man. Sincere Condolences to all your Family and friends."

Maxine Poppleton said: "Omg r.i.p he was still a baby in my eyes."

Tom Dawson said: "Condolences to his family. No age at all. R.I.P"

Maxine Julie Speight said: "Feel for poor man and his poor family"

West Yorkshire Police (WYP) are looking for witnesses to establish what happened.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are supporting Mason’s family at what is understandably a very difficult time for them and they have asked that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to build up a picture of the exact circumstances of the collision in which he died, and we are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the movements of any of the three vehicles involved in the time leading up to it.

“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has any relevant dash-cam footage, we would also like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pastelmount.