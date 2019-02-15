Have your say

Tributes have been pouring in for a mum-of-two whose death is at the centre of a murder probe.

Becky Moody, collapsed in a garden in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, after an altercation on Wednesday night.

Becky Moody died in Thurcroft on Wednesday night

The 34-year-old, who had two daughters, suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Residents fought to revive her before paramedics arrived and took over but she could not be saved.

A post mortem examination proved inconclusive yesterday so further tests are to be carried out.

A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed yesterday after questioning.

In a Facebook post, her aunt and uncle, Pauline and David Wilcox, said: “Our kind, sweet Becky, we loved you so very much. All our love to your precious little girls.”

Gaynor Snape‎ added: “RIP Becky - thinking of your family at this heartbreaking time. The world is one cruel place.”

Mel Nixon‎ said: “Rest in peace to you strong, beautiful lady. You have had your ups and downs a fair few times but always gave a good fight. Heaven has gained yet another angel far too soon.”

Emma Whitworth said she was ‘absolutely gutted’ at the death and Samantha Thomas said Becky will be ‘sadly missed by many’.

Zoey Fisher described her as a ‘beautiful lady inside and out’ and described her death as a ‘sad loss’.