Tributes paid to Yorkshire man who died in motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to a 58-year-old man from Yorkshire after a fatal motorbike crash.

Gordon Hall, from Spennymoor, died in a crash on Saturday, March 23 at about 2.15pm on the B6271, near Kiplin Hall between Great Langton and Scorton.

It involved his black Harley Davidson motorcycle and a red Citroen C3.

Mr Hall's family have described him as “a loving husband of Sandra and devoted father of Charlotte.”

His wife, Sandra Hall, said: “Gordon was a fun, loving and generous husband. I could not have asked for any more. We had so many exciting adventures together and I will treasure the memories forever.”

His daughter Charlotte said: “My Dad was so kind, supportive and loving. He was the best Dad that I could have ever wished for and he will always inspire me in everything I do.”

North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 or emailing David Minto on david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

