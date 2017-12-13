Tributes paid to young doctor who died in Yorkshire motorbike crash

Have your say

A young doctor killed in a road accident was a keen sportsman with a bright future.

Dr Alex Boorman, 27, from Thirsk, worked at York Hospital and died when his motorbike collided with a car on the A19 Easingwold bypass last week.

His girlfriend Alex Bellard, also 27, said her world was 'broken' after the death of 'the most wonderful human being' she had met.

The University of Edinburgh graduate was a keen rugby player who was a member of Richmondshire RUFC.

The club paid tribute to Alex on their Facebook page, saying:

"'Today we paid tribute to a valued 2nd team player, who has only been part of our club for a short time but made a huge impact on and off the pitch to us all.

"Such a waste of life. A great young man with a bright future as a doctor ahead of him. He will be greatly missed. The club send our condolences to his family. RIP AJ."