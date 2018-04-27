Tributes paid to young Leeds man killed in Doncaster horror smash

A 30-year-old Leeds man has died after his car hit a roundabout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Chris Flint is believed to be from the Middleton area, and died when his grey BMW M Sport mounted a roundabout on the A638 Great North Road in Doncaster.

The car, which was heading towards Wakefield, ended up on the opposite side of the roundabout after colliding with a number of road signs.

A 23-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but Chris was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his Facebook page, Chris was self-employed and a former pupil of the now-closed Merlyn Rees High School in Belle Isle.

His local football team, New Middleton FC, paid tribute to him with a minute's applause before their match last night.

Chris's cousin Aliesha Flint said:

"Today we lost a big part of the Flint family. Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words."

His friend Kyle Broadbent added:

"Well today I lost a true friend. I can’t describe in words how I feel I am heartbroken, it just does not seem real but it is. You could not have met a better guy, he was one-in-a-million. Just knowing that now I won’t ever be able to ring you to have a laugh and not see you again breaks my heart even more. Life is too short and you never know what is round the corner."

Two taken to hospital after car flipped outside Old Red Lion in Leeds

