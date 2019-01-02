Tributes paid to young man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to young man killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield.

Greg Adams, aged 21, died when the car he was travelling in ploughed into railings on Southey Green Road at 4am yesterday.

He was travelling towards Elm Lane at the time of the smash, which happened close to The Church on the Corner, near the junctions with Lindsay Avenue and Crowder Road.

Greg suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

Posting on Facebook, Rachel Stevenson said: “So tragic, his life taken too soon, so young too. May you rest in peace.

“Spread your wings and fly high. Your passing has shocked the Southey Green community and left a big hole in it.”

Siana-Jade Bowden adde: “Gone but never forgotten bro. Such a great guy, known you since school, always had many laughs. Thoughts go out to your family and friends.”

Bailey Ripley said Greg ‘will be missed by many’ and John Brown described him as a ‘great lad’.

Witnesses to the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.