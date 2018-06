Have your say

Four fire engines attended a fire which led to Trinity Leeds being evacuated this morning.

Crews from Killingbeck, Leeds and Hunslet were deployed to what was described as a small fire at 10.27am.

An aerial appliance was also deployed.

Fire fighters left the scene at 10.45am.