Trinity Leeds issue statement after Pho restaurant fire

Trinity Leeds have confirmed there were no injuries following a fire at a Vietnamese restaurant on Thursday morning.

Pho restaurant in the Trinity Kitchen area of the shopping centre had a small fire around 10.30am.

Four crews from Killingbeck, Leeds and Hunslet were deployed along with an aerial appliance.

The area around the restaurant was evacuated but Trinity Kitchen is now reopen.

A tweet from Pho restaurant confirmed the eatery was closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: “Earlier today staff attended and contained a small wok fire at Pho restaurant inside Trinity Kitchen. The matter was resolved immediately without any injuries.

“As per our standard procedures, and as a matter of precaution, the area was evacuated and the scene attended by the fire service. Trinity Kitchen has already reopened.”

