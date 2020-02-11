Troubled Peter Lines suffers early Welsh Open exit

Peter Lines said troubles away from the table have affected his progress on it after crashing out of the ManBetX Welsh Open at the first hurdle.

The 50-year-old Leeds potter succumbed to a disappointing 4-1 defeat to China’s Fan Zhengyi at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, making a fourth-frame break of 95 to keep the contest alive but failing to complete a surprise comeback.

And after a difficult week for the world No 120 and his family, he admitted his struggles back home had inhibited his preparation for the final Home Nations event of the season in the Welsh capital.

“I’ve been playing terribly recently to be honest – I’ve got some problems off the table and my mum died last week, but she’d been ill for a while,” he reflected.

“I don’t really want to talk about it to be honest, and my son is also in the same boat which I suppose makes it worse for us both.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m standing here moaning about it though, because it’s just one of those things.

“I’ve just got to try and get on with it, but it’s not easy.

“I was never in the game and he deserved to win – I just didn’t play well enough.

“He did play quite well himself to be fair to him, so I’d like to wish him good luck for the rest of the tournament.”

Lines’s son Oliver also competes on the professional snooker circuit and endured similar first-round disappointment, going down to a 4-1 defeat against three-time world champion and home Welsh favourite Mark Williams.

The 24-year-old is currently ranked No 81 in the world but has endured a difficult season in which he has failed to progress into the second round of a ranking event.

At 50, some may feel his father’s days at the table are numbered, the 2017 World Seniors Championship winner said the desire is still there to pick up a cue.

“The motivation is still there to carry on practicing – I still love to play and I still love the game, but it’s not easy for me at the moment I’m afraid,” he added. “I don’t know what comes next for me and I can’t really comment – I’ve got the funeral next week and then I’m not really sure.”

Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds