Trump attacked by widower of Jo Cox over anti-Muslim videos

THE Government is facing pressure to condemn Donald Trump for sharing “dangerous” anti-Muslim videos posted online by the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First.

The US president retweeted to his 43.6m followers three posts by Jayda Fransen, including unverified footage purporting to show Muslims committing crimes.

Fransen, 31, who was convicted last November of religiously aggravated harassment for hurling abuse at a Muslim woman in a hijab, appeared to celebrate the president’s actions, tweeting moments later “GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd did not respond when Labour MPs raised the issue in Parliament, where Stephen Doughty called the posts “highly inflammatory” and Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper said the president had given Fransen a “huge platform”.

Some MPs shouted “go on, stand up” at Ms Rudd stayed in her seat.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “I hope our Government will condemn far-right retweets by Donald Trump. They are abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our society.”

And the widower of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as he shouted “Britain first”, was among those who condemned the posts.

Brendan Cox tweeted: “Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself.”

A spokesman for anti-fascism campaign group Hope not Hate said: “It beggars belief that a US president would share this material. Even Donald Trump.

“Anyone with half a brain knows that Britain First is an extreme right movement that has had links to Loyalism, claims to “invade” mosques, used murdered British soldier Lee Rigby’s name against the wishes of his family to help it campaign in elections, and has bought many of its supposed followers on social media.”

He added: “What on earth was Trump thinking, trying to propel it forwards?”

The posts shared by the president, which included unverified videos titled “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” and “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!”, fit a pattern of Britain First sharing old videos with misleading captions and no information about the date or context.

In one example, press reports of the May 2017 incident depicted in the first video did not mention the attacker’s religion and Dutch police requested the video was removed at the request of the victim.

The first video, which Fransen claimed showed a Muslim migrant attacking a Dutch man on crutches, was also shared by one of Mr Trump’s most vocal supporters, conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

The other two videos, which are thought to be from 2013, do not appear in sequence in Fransen’s timeline.

It is not the first time Mr Trump has retweeted posts from controversial Twitter accounts or shared messages from accounts with apparent ties to white nationalist groups.

One example was his sharing of a tweet about “pizzagate”, an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats harboured child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant. In June this year, analysis found Facebook and Twitter had failed to take down a number of misleading videos posted by Britain First despite them having received hundreds of thousands of views.