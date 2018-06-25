TV comic Bernie Clifton named as special guest at Doncaster fun day this weekend

TV comic Bernie Clifton has been named as special guest at a fun day in Doncaster this weekend.

The 81-year-old funnyman, famed for his comedy routines with his ostrich Oswald, will be one of the special guests at an annual fun day in aid of dementia charities later this Saturday.

The 5th Annual Bessacarr Fun Day will be held on June 30 with Doncaster's new Civic Mayor Coun Majid Khan helping to get the proceedings under way alongside Bernie who recently starred in TV's Last Laugh In Vegas which reunited a host of 70s and 80s stars for a special show in the USA.

The event will take place at 51 Middlefield Road, Bessacarr from noon to 5pm and will feature a mix of fun and games - as well as an opening by Bernie.

There will be live entertainment as well as stalls including toys, a raffle, tombola, handbags and jewellery.

In addition, there will be books, craft stalls, pottery and cakes, bric a brac and much more, including Celtic dancers, tea and refreshments.

Bernie was a children's TV favourite of the 1970s, appearing on Crackerjack with his ostrich friend Oswald and in 2016 he appeared as a singer on The Voice.